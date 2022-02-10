-$0.04 EPS Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.12). Impinj reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.63. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock traded down $17.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,411. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

