Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.69 Million

Brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $37.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.37 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $26.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $152.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.10 million to $157.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.23 million, with estimates ranging from $179.20 million to $227.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Several brokerages recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,580,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,552,000 after buying an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

