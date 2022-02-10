Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $812,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $623.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,232. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.