Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$560.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YRI. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.73.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

TSE YRI traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.36. 1,082,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$6.54.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.