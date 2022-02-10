-$0.07 EPS Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SELB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 3,748,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 14,592 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SELB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 18,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,175. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $270.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

