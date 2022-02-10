Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $65,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $16.71 on Thursday, hitting $701.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $773.11 and a 200-day moving average of $800.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $888.00 to $829.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

