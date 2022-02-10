Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 9,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

