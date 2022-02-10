Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $395.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $298.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

