$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Certara also posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,356,859 shares of company stock valued at $278,085,073. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Certara by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 586,544 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 984,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 556,858 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,009. Certara has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

