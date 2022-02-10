London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

ABBV stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 134,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,760. The stock has a market cap of $252.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $143.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

