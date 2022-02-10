Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 533 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.3% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 718,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,081,000 after buying an additional 517,105 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 51,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 280,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 206,179 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.09. 473,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $138.22 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $467.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.