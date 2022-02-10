Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $54.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Lyft traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.40. 982,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,339,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $15,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

