PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.670-$6.670 EPS.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.07. The company had a trading volume of 270,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,459. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. The company has a market cap of $235.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

