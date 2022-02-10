Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 22.4% Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $14,133.22 and approximately $157,344.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00309100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

