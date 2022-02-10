-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). indie Semiconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million.

INDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. 32,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,683. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.27.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.