Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.27. Medpace reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $179.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,987. Medpace has a 12-month low of $148.56 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.