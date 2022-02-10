MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $21.05 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 42.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,384 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $113,076,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $402.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.37 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.