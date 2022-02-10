MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $21.05 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 42.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,384 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $113,076,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
