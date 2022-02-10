Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 2.4% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.39% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $101,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 809,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,102,370 shares of company stock valued at $82,963,349 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.89. 15,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,351. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

