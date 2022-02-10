Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,365 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 161,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

