Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,010. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $150.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48.

