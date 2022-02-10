Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.
NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 82,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.
Crown Crafts Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Crafts (CRWS)
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.