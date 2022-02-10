Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.

NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 82,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

