Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,025. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MPAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.
