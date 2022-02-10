Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,025. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 134.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

