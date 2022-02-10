Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 104,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

BATS FLQL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,384 shares. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.