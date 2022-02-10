Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. 34,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

