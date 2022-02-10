Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after buying an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9,104.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after buying an additional 263,746 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 291.4% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 121,406 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 653.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 132,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 140,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

QLD stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 535,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,348. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

