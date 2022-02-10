A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.53. 12,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,427. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $57.81 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,926 shares of company stock worth $8,844,592. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

