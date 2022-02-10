Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%.

INVA traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.51. 51,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innoviva stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Innoviva worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

