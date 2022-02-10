Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,138 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.32. 188,238 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.