Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 8,932 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

LSI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $138.25. 8,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.22. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.34%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

