Caxton Associates LP Has $1.15 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $123,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.02. 15,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $159.87 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

