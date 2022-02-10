Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 107,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

