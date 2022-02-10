Caxton Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.85. 5,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,510 shares of company stock worth $9,584,361 in the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

