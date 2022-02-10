Caxton Associates LP Purchases 10,755 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up about 0.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,804. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.18.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

