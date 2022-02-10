Luxor Capital Group LP Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 3,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.
In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,399,437 shares of company stock valued at $30,821,949 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.