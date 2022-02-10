Luxor Capital Group LP Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 3,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,399,437 shares of company stock valued at $30,821,949 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

