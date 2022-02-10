Luxor Capital Group LP Takes Position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 261,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovate alerts:

Shares of VATE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 2,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $298.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79. Innovate Corp has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.