Caxton Associates LP Buys 26,541 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 0.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.11% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.02. 30,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -129.44 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

