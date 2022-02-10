CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.35. CI&T shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 600 shares.

Several analysts have commented on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

