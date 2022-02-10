Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 4.4%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.06. 47,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,025,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after buying an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,354,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 686,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

