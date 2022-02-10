Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.95

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.74, with a volume of 3234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 419,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 24.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 62,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

