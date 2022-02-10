BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.49

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 109715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.36.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.