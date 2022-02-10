Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,794. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $229.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.