Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in FMC by 2.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $117.38 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

