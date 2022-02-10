Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 2,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 626,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

SDIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.