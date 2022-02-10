Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $276 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.78. 23,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,462. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $4,809,991 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

