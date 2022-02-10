Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $49,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $397.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

