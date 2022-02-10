Zero (ZER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,882.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $937,408.94 and $27,882.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00277171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00081395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00105190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,051,012 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

