Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00081818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,793,524,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,433,959 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

