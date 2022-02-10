Humaniq Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $51,769.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00040255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00104396 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

