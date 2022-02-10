EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Shares of EGP traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.18. 7,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,956. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

