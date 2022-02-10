PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 564,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.94. The company had a trading volume of 214,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

